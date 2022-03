2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Sitting on Plenty of Cash

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This has been a topsy-turvy year for growth stocks and these former stock-market darlings. Both of the stocks on this list delivered big gains through most of 2021, only to collapse over the past several months. They might be heavily depressed at the moment, but the businesses behind these stocks are stronger than ever. As a result, both have over $2 billion in cash on their balance sheets and the means to produce more.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading