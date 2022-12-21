|
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run
A mistake that many investors are making today is assuming that things will only get worse, and that now is a time to sell stocks. But just as stocks weren't destined to continue soaring last year as meme investments were rising to ridiculous valuations, the sky isn't falling right now either.Trying to time the market can mean missing out on the rally, and the opportunity to buy stocks at significantly reduced valuations, which can set investors up for incredible profits down the road. A bull run could happen next year if inflation keeps slowing and the economy shows signs of stabilizing. Even if it doesn't, a rally could take place the following year.While it's unclear when a strong bull run may finally arrive, investors shouldn't doubt that it inevitably will. One thing I'm confident about is that at their reduced valuations, both Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) are investments worth loading up on right now. Here's why. Continue reading
