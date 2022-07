2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The U.S. equity market has been witnessing tough times in 2022. So far this year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite are down by 15%, 19%, and 27%, respectively. Investors are rightly concerned about the impact of rising inflation and subsequent interest rate hikes, economic slowdown, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and increasing COVID numbers on corporate profits.However, this bear market is not all doom and gloom. Market corrections are known to present attractive entry points for retail investors to pick up fundamentally strong stocks at reasonable valuations.Let's take a closer look at two such solid picks for July 2022.Continue reading