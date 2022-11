2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks With Exciting Long-Term Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many companies are struggling under the weight of economic pressures such as inflation. What's more, things could get even worse within the next year: We may or may not enter a recession in the next 12 months, and further interest rate increases could harm corporations' bottom line. It's hard to stay calm amid these challenges, but investors need to focus on the long term.Even if a company faces headwinds today and will continue to do so in the next few quarters, that's no reason to panic sell. Let's look at two companies that have lagged the market lately but could be major winners in five years and beyond: Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS).Continue reading