2 Beaten-Down Industrial Stocks to Snag While They're Still Trading at Discounts

Over the last year, the S&P 500 has fallen into the grips of a bear market. Bear markets can be challenging times for investors. However, markets like this give you an excellent chance to buy companies at once-in-a-decade, dirt cheap valuations.Industrial companies are crucial to the global economy, producing machinery and other products that form the backbone of the economy. These well-established companies can be an excellent source of income as they pay out dividends regularly. Two beaten-down stocks that are ridiculously cheap right now are Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and 3M Company (NYSE: MMM). Here's why you should consider buying these industrial giants at today's prices.Stanley Black & Decker provides tools for individuals and businesses, and has strong brand recognition with its Dewalt, Craftsman, and, of course, Black & Decker products. It also has an excellent history of rewarding investors with ever-increasing dividend payouts. For 55 consecutive years, it has increased its dividend and earned its spot on the list of exclusive companies known as Dividend Kings.