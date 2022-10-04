|
04.10.2022 13:23:00
2 Beaten-Down Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money
There are some stocks that you shouldn't bother investing in, even if it comes at no financial cost to you. There is always an opportunity cost to consider -- like earning a worse return as a result of making a poor investment decision. That's why regardless of how you accumulate money to invest with, you don't necessarily want to make reckless investing decisions.A couple of stocks that look too risky to buy with even free money are Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and BlackBerry (NYSE: BB). Here's why you're better off avoiding these businesses.Investing in cannabis is risky as it is, given the high level of competition in the growing industry. Generating consistent growth and profits is rare. And while Tilray's business has grown in the past year, that has been mainly due to its merger with low-cost marijuana producer Aphria, which closed in May 2021. But the cannabis company's top line has flattened recently and generating meaningful growth isn't likely going to be as easy anymore with an abundance of supply in the market.Continue reading
