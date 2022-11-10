|
10.11.2022 14:10:00
2 Beaten-Down Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Have on Their Radar
There's no denying that it takes a certain amount of emotional and mental fortitude to keep investing in the current market. That said, investors who keep their focus on the long term and continue to consistently add shares of more great companies to their portfolios while others stay on the sidelines could be poised for a strong and durable recovery. Let's take a look at two stocks that the market has absolutely hammered lately, but which could present compelling opportunities for forward-thinking investors. Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) has seen shares drop about 50% over the past year, but not for any reasons tied specifically to the underlying business. Rather, the volatility aligns with the broadly mixed sentiment the market has seen from marijuana investors as legal reform lags in certain markets and U.S. federal legalization remains unlikely in the near term. Continue reading
