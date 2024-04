2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Be Ready to Soar

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 benchmark indexes are just below their all-time highs, but not all stocks are in the same position. In fact, some are at or near 52-week lows. In this video, two of our contributors discuss two healthcare-related stocks that are in this situation, and why they could be home runs for patient investors.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 8, 2024. The video was published on April 9, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel