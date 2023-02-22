2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Might Be too Cheap to Ignore

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year's downturn impacted a lot of companies otherwise performing relatively well. On the other hand, struggling or somewhat unproven corporations were hammered, probably much more so than the average. That opens up potentially lucrative opportunities for investors.Those stocks that can recover and deliver solid returns over the long run might be worth buying at current levels. Let's consider two such companies: Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB). Despite their recent issues, there is plenty to love about these two small-cap biotechs. Let's dig in.Novavax has had a rough go of it lately. Its market capitalization currently stands at about $865 million after the shares dropped by 87% in the past year.Continue reading