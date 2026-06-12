The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
12.06.2026 17:00:00
2 Best AI Stocks to Buy Now as the Market Looks for Real Growth
Wall Street is no longer blindly rewarding all artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. According to a recent Reuters poll, most economists now expect the Federal Reserve to keep the federal funds rate at 3.5% to 3.75% for the rest of 2026. With capital remaining expensive, investors need to focus on companies that can convert AI spending into durable revenue and profits.Against this backdrop, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stand out. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!