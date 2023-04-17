2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As with most things in life, there are no guarantees in investing. Some investments pan out and some simply don't. One way to grow wealth that has a great track record of working is to pick proven businesses that will almost certainly be around in 10, 20, or 30 years, invest in them, and then be patient.Here are two drugmakers with decades of successful operations that demonstrate their ability to produce year in and year out. Either has what it takes to create wealth for shareholders over the long run.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading