2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Successful investing depends on the ability to both accurately read the present and extrapolate the future. In other words, you need to gauge where a company is now and where it could be going by digging into its fundamentals.In the pharmaceutical industry, the present is a company's current product portfolio, which will drive growth in the near term. But just as importantly, for the future, a drugmaker needs a strong enough product pipeline to offset the risk of drug patent expirations. Here are two big pharma stocks that arguably deliver on both accounts, making each of them compelling buys for investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading