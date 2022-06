2 Best Dividend ETFs to Buy Now: SCHD vs. VYM

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today, I break down my two favorite dividend ETFs, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM). These dividend ETFs are excellent for passive income in early retirement, or as portfolio diversification. The below video does a side-by-side ETF comparison of SCHD vs. VYM. I break down expense ratios, dividend payouts, concentrations, my opinion on which is the best ETF to buy, and more. *Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of June 17, 2022. The video was published on June 18, 2022.Continue reading