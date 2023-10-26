|
26.10.2023 15:15:00
2 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
The healthcare industry may not be as hot with investors as artificial intelligence or other high-flying industries, but the range of essential needs these businesses serve provides opportunities ripe for investor cash in a range of market environments. From life-saving medicines to medical devices, people require these products and services no matter what is happening with the broader economy. For long-term investors, that can pose a tempting buying proposition in both bull and bear market environments. If you're looking for top healthcare stocks to add cash to this month, here are two names to consider when you do. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is one of those healthcare businesses that has proven its ability to penetrate, expand, and disrupt markets where patients have historically had few to no options to treat rare medical conditions. Over the last decade, Vertex has seen profits and cash rise by respective amounts of about 1,200% and 530%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
