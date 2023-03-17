|
17.03.2023 10:10:00
2 Best Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
After nearly doubling the returns of the Nasdaq-100 so far in 2023, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) may have investors wondering if they are too late to the party. Despite this recent resurgence in share price, however, each stock trades well below historical averages on their more relevant valuations. For example, CrowdStrike's price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 13 is near its all-time lows -- other than where it was earlier this year. Meanwhile, Booking's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31 is very reasonable, considering it is yet to return to pre-pandemic profitability. More importantly, both businesses are powered by megatrends driving strong growth rates and substantial free cash flow (FCF) generation, making them two of the best stocks on the Nasdaq to buy and hold forever.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
