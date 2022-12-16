|
16.12.2022 16:25:00
2 Best Stocks to Buy Now for Income and Upside
I'm a glass-half-full type of person. Whereas others might see this year's unrelenting stock market sell-off as a challenge, I see it as an opportunity. Stock prices are lower, meaning I can buy some of my favorite companies at more attractive valuations. Many of them pay dividends, allowing me to lock in higher yields.Two of the best buying opportunities I see for income and future upside right now are Prologis (NYSE: PLD) and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). Because of that, I've been buying shares hand over fist as they keep sliding. Here's why they stand out as some of the best total return opportunities out there.Shares of leading industrial REIT Prologis have plummeted more than 30% from their peak earlier this year. As a result of that sell-off, -- and a 25% dividend increase earlier this year -- Prologis' dividend now yields 2.7%. That's well above the S&P 500's 1.7% dividend yield. That above-average payout is on rock-solid ground. With a conservative 65% dividend payout ratio, Prologis is on track to produce $1.4 billion of post-dividend free cash flow this year. The company also has one of the highest credit ratings and strongest balance sheets in the REIT sector. Continue reading
