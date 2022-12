2 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Retiring early has become a pipe dream for many Americans. But thankfully, early retirement is much closer than it might seem if you can save and plan ahead. The key is to invest strategically in high-growth investments, to boost your savings while creating reliable passive income streams.Two stocks that both offer money-making opportunities are Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD). Here's a closer look at each company, and at why these stocks could help set you up for success in retiring early.Airbnb has grown massively since its humble beginnings in 2007. The vacation-rental listing platform is now the largest in the world, with over 6 million active rental listings in over 220 countries. And the company still has plenty of room to keep growing.Continue reading