|
19.01.2022 16:00:00
2 Best Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is widely considered as one of the greatest investors of all time. One of Buffett's keys to success -- and a core lesson learned from his mentor Benjamin Graham -- has been to invest with a so-called "margin of safety." This concept centers on the idea of buying stocks trading a substantial discount relative to their intrinsic value.While the intrinsic value of a stock means different things to different investors, one of the common themes across the galaxy of definitions for this time-tested investing concept is to focus on companies with strong free cash flows, a solid balance sheet, and a growing dividend program. By taking this approach, investors can essentially ignore the inherent volatility in the market from year to year and simply let the company's strong fundamentals do the heavy lifting, so to speak. Which Berkshire Hathaway holdings -- a.k.a. Warren Buffett stocks -- are the best buys during this particularly volatile market? Dividend-paying pharma stocks AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) are both outstanding buys for any type of investor right now. Here's why. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!