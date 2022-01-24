2 Best Warren Buffett Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is one of the most successful value investors of all time. By picking stocks that trade at steep discounts relative to their intrinsic value, Berkshire Hathaway consistently beat the broader market during his lengthy tenure as the company's primary stock picker.Although classic value stocks fell out of favor during the nearly decade-long bull market over the course of 2010 to 2020, and Berkshire's stock underperformed some major U.S. stock indexes as a result, these tried and true investing vehicles are making a furious comeback during this current bear market. The long and short of it is that the increasing likelihood of rising interest rates and stubbornly high levels of inflation ought to favor Buffett's value-oriented approach to investing over narrative-driven growth stocks in 2022.Which Berkshire Hathaway -- or Warren Buffett stocks -- are the best value plays right now? Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) are both trading at attractive valuations right now. Here's a brief overview on why these two Buffett stocks could be primed for a big year in 2022. Continue reading