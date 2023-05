2 Big Knocks Against Medical Properties Trust Could Be Way Overblown

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Poor Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). Its shares have plunged more than 50% over the last 12 months. Short-sellers have piled on, driving the short percentage of float to over 27%. Even some investors who liked the stock in the past have changed their minds.There are several good reasons to be concerned. However, Medical Properties Trust (MPT) might not be in as dire straits as some would have you believe. Here are two big knocks against the company and its stock that could be way overblown.One narrative about MPT is that the financial challenges for its tenants are jeopardizing the company's own financial position. And the idea is that in turn poses a major risk to the company's dividend.Continue reading