Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
17.02.2022 12:50:00
2 Big Reasons Not to Buy Peloton Stock Right Now
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is a workout solutions business that enables people to exercise from home with bikes, treadmills, and accessories. Beyond its hardware, it also offers a subscription workout platform.The company has grown revenue by around 6% for each of the last two quarters -- a dramatic decline from Peloton's previous yearly growth rates between 50% and 100%. Management tried to offset slowing demand, rising inflation, and supply chain pressures by increasing prices by $250 for the bike and $350 for the treadmill. But consumers lost their appetite at these higher prices and demand stayed low.Peloton has increased its spending on sales, administrative, and general by 80% over the last year, while revenue has only climbed 12%. The rising expenses and flat revenue translates into earnings per share falling off a cliff. Peloton has gone from profitability one year ago to substantial losses today. And it's unlikely the trend of mounting losses will turn around soon, partly due to issues with the management team.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|8,60
|-0,58%