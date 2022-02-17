2 Big Reasons Not to Buy Peloton Stock Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is a workout solutions business that enables people to exercise from home with bikes, treadmills, and accessories. Beyond its hardware, it also offers a subscription workout platform.The company has grown revenue by around 6% for each of the last two quarters -- a dramatic decline from Peloton's previous yearly growth rates between 50% and 100%. Management tried to offset slowing demand, rising inflation, and supply chain pressures by increasing prices by $250 for the bike and $350 for the treadmill. But consumers lost their appetite at these higher prices and demand stayed low.Peloton has increased its spending on sales, administrative, and general by 80% over the last year, while revenue has only climbed 12%. The rising expenses and flat revenue translates into earnings per share falling off a cliff. Peloton has gone from profitability one year ago to substantial losses today. And it's unlikely the trend of mounting losses will turn around soon, partly due to issues with the management team.Continue reading