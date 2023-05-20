|
20.05.2023 15:15:00
2 Big Reasons (Other Than Oil) to Follow Warren Buffett and Buy Occidental Petroleum
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has been buying shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) hand over fist. Berkshire Hathaway now owns nearly 24% of the oil company's outstanding shares. While Buffett recently dismissed the idea of acquiring Occidental, his company has the approval to boost that position up to 50%.Occidental Petroleum's exposure to oil prices is a big reason Buffett is buying shares. However, it's not the oil stock's only upside catalyst. Two other potential long-term value drivers make it a compelling investment opportunity.Occidental Petroleum is a semi-integrated energy company. While it doesn't have a refining business like Buffett's other top oil stock holding, Chevron, it does have a chemicals business (OxyChem).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!