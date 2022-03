2 Big Reasons to Buy DigitalOcean Stock for the Long Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The technology sector has a reputation for high growth, as innovative companies in indexes like the Nasdaq 100 specialize in building products and services that solve important problems and do it in a way that's significantly scalable. This has helped the tech-centric Nasdaq 100 to grow at twice the rate of the broader S&P 500 over the past decade (up 444% versus 221%, respectively).Looking forward to the next decade, companies managing cloud services will likely keep this outsized growth trend among tech companies going as more of the economy transitions into the digital realm. DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) is one of those cloud services companies and it recently reported its full-year 2021 earnings. That report helped reinforce two big reasons this stock is worth owning, especially for the long run.Image source: Getty Images.