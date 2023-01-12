|
12.01.2023 14:00:00
2 Big Reasons to Love Coinbase Stock
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is struggling with the crypto winter like every other cryptocurrency company, but it has some surprises up its sleeve. The USDC stablecoin will provide hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue this year, and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) staking could have a big impact starting in Q4 2022. Travis covers why investors shouldn't overlook these bullish signs.*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Jan. 9, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 12, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
