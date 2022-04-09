|
09.04.2022 15:07:00
2 Big Reasons Why JetBlue Wants to Buy Spirit Airlines
Two months ago, Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) and Frontier Group announced merger plans. By combining to create a budget airline giant, the two companies hoped to gain scale and reduce their costs, thereby improving their profitability and bolstering their growth potential.Now, JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) has thrown a wrench in their plans. Last Tuesday, JetBlue shocked the aviation world by offering to buy Spirit Airlines for $33 per share, easily topping Frontier's bid. Let's look at why JetBlue is so eager to swallow up the nation's largest ultra-low-cost carrier.At first glance, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines seem like a very strange match. JetBlue has historically tried to carve out a niche for itself by offering more amenities than rivals while keeping fares affordable. For example, it boasts the most legroom in coach of any U.S. airline (on average), free high-speed Wi-Fi, free satellite TV and satellite radio, and unlimited free snacks.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!