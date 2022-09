2 Big Red Flags and 1 Small Green Flag For Pfizer Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even gigantic multinational pharmaceutical companies face strong headwinds every once in a while, and it's looking like it's Pfizer 's (NYSE: PFE) turn. Despite its impressive work in bringing a pair of multibillion-dollar coronavirus-related products to the market in record time, some challenges face the company right now.In particular, there are two big red flags that may hamper the stock's growth over the next couple of years. But there's also a small green flag that could help to ameliorate the situation. Let's take a look at what's going on.The first potential problem for Pfizer is that its antiviral pill for coronavirus infections, Paxlovid, may not be performing as well as one might hope. Per a study conducted in Israel and published Aug. 24 in the highly prestigious New England Journal of Medicine, the pill doesn't do much to reduce the chances of hospitalization in people younger than age 65.Continue reading