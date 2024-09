2 Big Risks and 2 Big Opportunities for Ginkgo Bioworks Stock

When a stock you own is struggling to retain value, it pays to know what new problems might lie awaiting in its future. To have the conviction to retain your shares through a dip, you'll also need to appreciate the upcoming opportunities that might make your patience worth the while.Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) is facing a pair of big risks right now, but it also has a pair of big opportunities that could be enough to turn its fortunes around. For reference, its shares are down by 90% this year so far. So let's dive in and examine the pitfalls and possibilities, to see whether its balance of risk to reward is likely to improve.The most ambitious part of Ginkgo's vision is to become a large-scale and hyperefficient manufacturer of bioengineered organisms, proteins, other biomolecules -- and laboratory data. It hopes to serve clients in biopharma, agriculture, and other sectors. It also plans to offer drug discovery services, as well as optimization services for engineered proteins and antibodies.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool