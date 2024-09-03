|
03.09.2024 14:45:00
2 Big Risks and 2 Big Opportunities for Ginkgo Bioworks Stock
When a stock you own is struggling to retain value, it pays to know what new problems might lie awaiting in its future. To have the conviction to retain your shares through a dip, you'll also need to appreciate the upcoming opportunities that might make your patience worth the while.Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) is facing a pair of big risks right now, but it also has a pair of big opportunities that could be enough to turn its fortunes around. For reference, its shares are down by 90% this year so far. So let's dive in and examine the pitfalls and possibilities, to see whether its balance of risk to reward is likely to improve.The most ambitious part of Ginkgo's vision is to become a large-scale and hyperefficient manufacturer of bioengineered organisms, proteins, other biomolecules -- and laboratory data. It hopes to serve clients in biopharma, agriculture, and other sectors. It also plans to offer drug discovery services, as well as optimization services for engineered proteins and antibodies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ginkgo Bioworks Holdingsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|Ausblick: Ginkgo Bioworks stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.05.24
|Ausblick: Ginkgo Bioworks mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ginkgo Bioworks Holdingsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings
|0,23
|5,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in Fernost mehrheitlich tiefer
An den Börsenplätzen in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.