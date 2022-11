2 Big Stock Winners From a Horrible Day on Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market had a tough outing on Wednesday, as investors reacted negatively to uncertainty stemming from the midterm elections and prepared for the latest readings on inflation due out early Thursday. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) ranged from 2% to 2.5%.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading