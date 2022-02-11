2 Big Updates for AMD Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has had a great month, as it reported a record revenue quarter and year during its earnings call on Feb. 1. Today's video focuses on the recent adoption of AMD's products and an update on the closing of its Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) acquisition. Here are some highlights from the video. Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the midday market prices of Feb. 10, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 10, 2022.