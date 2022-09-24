|
2 Big Winners in the Navy's $64 Billion Destroyer Program
DDG(X) is dead. Long live DDG(X)!It's been nearly three decades since the U.S. Navy first began considering a plan to replace and update its fleet of DDG-51 Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers. The program was first called SC-21 (Surface Combatant for the 21st century), then DD-21 (the Destroyer for the 21st century), and then DDG(X). It ended briefly when the Navy evolved it into the DDG-1000 Zumwalt-class -- a super-destroyer that ended up 50% bigger than a cruiser. But the DDG-1000 series of warships will end with just three vessels built. And now... the Navy needs a new DDG(X).Continue reading
