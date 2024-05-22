|
22.05.2024 12:45:00
2 Billion More Reasons to Buy AbbVie Stock
On May 13, AbbVie signed a deal with the biotech Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals to collaborate on the research and development (R&D) of novel therapies for psychiatry. Those novel therapies, inspired by some of the supposedly therapeutic effects of certain psychedelic drugs, are intended to promote neuroplasticity.
