2 Billion More Reasons to Buy AbbVie Stock

There are plenty of reasons to buy a leading biopharma business like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and investors just got at least a few more. Thanks to a large acquisition that came out of left field, it could now become a prominent psychiatric-drug company.Though the area isn't traditionally in AbbVie 's wheelhouse, there's reason to believe that its latest bet will turn out well for investors. Here's why.On May 13, AbbVie signed a deal with the biotech Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals to collaborate on the research and development (R&D) of novel therapies for psychiatry. Those novel therapies, inspired by some of the supposedly therapeutic effects of certain psychedelic drugs, are intended to promote neuroplasticity.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel