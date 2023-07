2 Biotech Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

Since the beginning of 2023, equity markets have been experiencing what could be the start of a bull run. Buying shares of growth stocks is an excellent move for investors looking to ride this wave. And while there are plenty of options on the market, looking at the healthcare industry -- where many businesses remain somewhat stable regardless of economic conditions -- could be just what the doctor ordered, considering we are still facing some economic issues.In that spirit, let's examine two growth stocks in the biotech industry worth investing in today: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL).Sarepta Therapeutics is a biotech company that develops therapies for rare illnesses, especially Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). This progressive genetic disease is accompanied by several symptoms, most notably muscular weakness. Sarepta Therapeutics has developed four treatments for DMD already, but the latest looks the most promising.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel