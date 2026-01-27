Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
27.01.2026 19:15:00
2 Biotech Stocks Set to Rebound in 2026
Looking to beat the market over the next five years? Here's one strategy to adopt: Invest in stocks that have not performed well recently but boast attractive prospects.Two intriguing corporations to consider now are Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). These biotech companies are somewhat risky, but after terrible performances in 2025, both could rebound this year and deliver strong returns through 2031. Allow me to explain.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
