Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie

Biotech Holdings LtdShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.01.2026 19:15:00

2 Biotech Stocks Set to Rebound in 2026

Looking to beat the market over the next five years? Here's one strategy to adopt: Invest in stocks that have not performed well recently but boast attractive prospects.Two intriguing corporations to consider now are Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). These biotech companies are somewhat risky, but after terrible performances in 2025, both could rebound this year and deliver strong returns through 2031. Allow me to explain.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Biotech Holdings LtdShs

mehr Nachrichten