2 Biotech Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) are each up about 20% over the past year. The biotech companies have shown increased revenue and earnings per share (EPS) over the past three years and have burgeoning pipelines that should continue to drive growth.Despite their profitability and potential, to me, they still trade below their long-term value, with Regeneron trading at a little over 16 times earnings and Vertex going for slightly above 23 times earnings. I think those numbers don't fully take into account some of the potential blockbuster therapies they have in the works. An investment in either is a solid choice for long-term investors. These companies have already shown steady revenue and EPS growth over the past three years and they have the products that will allow those metrics to continue to grow.