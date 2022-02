2 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in the stock market won't make you rich overnight. But with a patient approach to investing, coupled with several promising picks that could perform well in the long run, you can become much wealthier by investing in stocks over time.Let's address the second part of this strategy: picking the right stocks, which isn't always an easy task. If you need some inspiration, here are two biotech stocks that are currently down and out with investors -- and while they carry some risk, I believe they have the potential to deliver strong returns to the patient shareholder: Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL). Here's why.Continue reading