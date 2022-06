2 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The biotech industry hasn't performed well this year, even by the standards of the struggling stock market. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF -- an industry benchmark -- is down by 36% year to date. The good news is that there are still plenty of great biotech stocks that could be solid long-term picks.Let's look at two top cutting-edge healthcare stocks that could make investors richer: Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL). MRNA data by YChartsContinue reading