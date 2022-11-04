|
2 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer
Equity markets are deep in the red for the year, and so is the broader biotech industry. But some drugmakers have delivered solid performances over the past 10 months. That's the case with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY).Both companies have a lot left in their growth tanks, and despite beating the market this year, still look like solid buys. Let's consider why both could maintain their momentum over the next five years and beyond. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
