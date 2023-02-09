2 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer

|
Increasing one's wealth in the stock market is very doable, but it typically doesn't happen overnight. Investors typically need to be patient and buy and hold shares of companies that can deliver solid returns in the long run. The biotech industry is a great place to look for such companies.Drugmakers don't always make the most exciting investments, but the medicines they offer are critical to the well-being of patients, which can allow them to be successful over long periods. Let's look at two biotech stocks that could help make investors richer in the years ahead: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP).Gilead Sciences is a biotech giant famous for its leadership in the market for HIV drugs. But over the past few years, its revenue has been kept afloat thanks to its COVID-19 medicine, Veklury, as it encountered regulatory headwinds and failed to launch some products on the market. Now that the worst of the pandemic seems to be behind us, though, Gilead Sciences should be just fine.Continue reading
