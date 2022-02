2 Biotech Stocks That Could Skyrocket This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in small-cap, clinical-stage biotech stocks can be a double-edged sword. While shares of these companies can skyrocket following positive clinical or regulatory news, they can just as quickly lose a substantial amount of their value in a short period if things don't go their way.In other words, jumping into these waters is a risky proposition, but you have above-average risk tolerance, it can turn out to be a lucrative move. With that in mind, let's turn to two biotech stocks that could soar (and provide above-average returns to patient investors): Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).Continue reading