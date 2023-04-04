|
04.04.2023 22:30:00
2 Biotech Stocks That Could Soar by 130% and 92%, According to Wall Street
Biotech stocks got pummeled in 2022. Valuations across the small- and mid-cap biotech landscape cratered last year as the concept of "deep value" got zeroed out by rising interest rates and a general flight to safety.As a result, there are scores of developmental biotech companies trading at a fraction of their net cash positions right now. This tsunami of selling in the space, though, has seemingly created some tremendous opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!