|
06.04.2024 14:45:00
2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in April
The biotech industry can be attractive for several reasons. Many leading biotechs develop innovative, life-saving therapies, a business that will only be phased out once we find an all-purpose cure for all illnesses. Further, biotechs often deliver better-than-average financial results during economic downturns because the products they sell are considered necessary goods.Of course, not every biotech company is worth investing in. Let's consider two that are a buy this month, or in most months, for that matter: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT).Amgen hasn't been at its best over the past couple of years. Revenue growth has been slow, at best, regulatory progress hasn't been as groundbreaking as it would have liked, and the new medicines tasked to replace older ones haven't lived up to expectations, at least not yet. That includes Amjevita, the first biosimilar for Humira to be launched in the U.S.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
