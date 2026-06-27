Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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27.06.2026 19:45:00
2 Biotech Stocks Worth Buying Before Their Potential Buyouts
Dealmaking is back with a vengeance in the pharmaceutical sector this year. According to a report by PwC, there were more than $65 billion in pharma and life sciences mergers & acquisitions in the first quarter, the best quarter for the sector since 2020. The report said the quarter had 16 M&A deals of at least $1 billion each.In the second quarter, the pace hasn't slowed, with Sun Pharmaceuticals announcing in April that it would acquire Organon for $11.75 billion and AbbVie reporting in June that it would acquire Apogee Therapeutics for $10.9 billion. Many deals focus on biotech stocks that use gene editing and other unique technologies. When a larger pharmaceutical company acquires a biotech stock, it is often at a premium to the biotech's stock price, rewarding its investors.If you're wondering which biotech stocks might be the next takeover targets, consider Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). Takeover or not, here are three reasons to consider each stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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