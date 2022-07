2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While biotechs have played a vital role in the fight against COVID-19, the sector seems to be struggling in the stock market, as measured by the performance of the SPDR S&P Biotech Index. But some of the major players in the industry have escaped this downturn.That's the case for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), two biotech giants that have easily outperformed the broader market this year. What could the future hold for these two drugmakers? Let's find out. Continue reading