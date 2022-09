2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For investors, there are hardly any guarantees. But a few things are near certain in probability. For instance, as long as people live, it isn't a stretch to argue that they will need prescription drugs, medical devices, and medical care to treat chronic medical conditions.And with the global population expected to grow by 2 billion individuals by 2050, the demand for prescription drugs practically has nowhere to go but up between now and then. In that vein, here are two quality pharmaceutical stocks that have a high likelihood of helping investors to build meaningful wealth over the next 10 years and beyond. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading