18.10.2022 15:53:00
2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Stocks have taken us on a wild ride this year. Every time the market looks to be recovering, it drops again. This back and forth could last for several more weeks or months as we're still dealing with various problems, including geopolitical tensions. It may be discouraging, but having a long-term outlook helps. In 10 years, all the issues we currently face won't even be in the rearview mirror anymore. And if history is any guide, the stock market will be substantially up by then. That's why it pays to hold on to shares of solid companies in the meantime. Let's look at two stocks worth sticking with for the coming decade: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ). Continue reading
