2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Equity markets have been bruised and battered in the past 12 months, but over the past decade, stocks have performed well. That's the great thing about focusing on the long game. The U.S. market is highly likely to deliver attractive returns over periods of five years or more. Of course, it's essential to carefully pick and choose which companies to invest in to benefit from that strategy.With that said, let's consider two biotech stocks that could deliver outsized returns in the next decade: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT).One of the keys to success for biotech companies is the ability to develop newer medicines. That is one thing Regeneron is good at doing.Continue reading