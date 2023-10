2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

There is no denying that the biotech industry can be pretty risky and volatile, but there are also advantages to investing in stocks in this sector. First, there is always a need for innovative therapies, which is what many biotechs are seeking to develop. Second, patients don't get to be too picky about when they need medical treatments -- these are must-have products even amid economic downturns.These features can allow biotech companies to deliver solid financial results and stock performances for a while, provided they perform the difficult task of developing new treatments. With that in mind, let's look at two biotech stocks that could earn excellent returns through the next decade: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM).CRISPR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene-editing expert. The company's pipeline features exa-cel, its most advanced candidate that is currently being considered for approval, as well as several other programs in earlier stages. Exa-cel, developed together with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, treats sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT), two rare diseases of the blood.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel