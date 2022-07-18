|
18.07.2022 16:00:00
2 Biotech Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Biotech stocks were among the first group of equities to head southward late last year. Since the midway point of 2022, however, the biotech equity market has shown clear signs of forming a bottom.The closely watched iShares Biotechnology ETF and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF are up by 2.56% and 7.62%, respectively, since July 1. What's more, these bellwether biotech exchange-traded funds have both outperformed all of the major U.S. stock indexes over the prior 15-day trading period. Which beaten-down biotech stocks might come roaring back in the second half of 2022? Although there are scores of compelling cases, my two favorite turnaround plays are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA). Here's why. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!