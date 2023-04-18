|
18.04.2023 19:00:00
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks I Plan on Buying on the Dip
Winning in the stock market is an exceedingly simple task -- at least in theory. When top stocks go on sale, you buy. When stocks rise in price, you take profits. That's the basic idea.In practice, however, human psychology tends to get in the way of that winning strategy. Instead of buying low and selling high, most retail investors do the opposite. The underlying reason is that we let the twin drivers of fear and greed take charge in our buying and selling decisions, which is a surefire way to lose money in the stock market. The current market is a prime example. Numerous top-shelf stocks have cratered since the start of 2022 in response to rising interest rates, high inflation, and geopolitical turmoil, among other factors. Yet instead of buying the dip in anticipation of an eventual rebound, many investors have pulled away -- a record amount of cash has been stashed on the sidelines based on the fear that the market will correct even further in response to a possible recession. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
