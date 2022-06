2 Bright Green Flags for Disney's Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) took a hard hit at the pandemic's onset, as it was temporarily forced to lock the turnstiles at all its theme parks. Closures across its various in-person entertainment offerings contributed to overall revenue falling in 2020. At the same time, social distancing protocols that year created an ideal situation for its newly launched flagship streaming service, Disney+, to thrive. Efforts to get the pandemic under control have met with some success (at least in the U.S. and other developed nations) and effective vaccines are being administered worldwide. That has allowed for several economies to re-open and countries to return to some semblance of normalcy. This has allowed Disney's theme parks to do better than ever in 2022.The brightening future for Disney's streaming service and its theme parks are two bright green flags for the company going forward. Let me explain. Continue reading